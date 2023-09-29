Detroit Lions S Brian Branch is bummed about being injured twice vs. Packers

Detroit Lions rookie safety Brian Branch finds himself facing this harsh reality during Thursday's win over the Green Bay Packers. Branch endured not one but two ankle injuries (same ankle) during the game, leaving him understandably frustrated. This incident sheds light on the physical toll that NFL players endure and the determination required to overcome such setbacks.

What Did Branch Say About His Injury?

Following the game, Branch spoke to reporters, and though he was not thrilled about his injury luck, he was certainly happy that the Lions won.

“It's very tough.” Branch said. “I tried to fight through it. Just my luck, that's how I feel right now. But we got a ‘W' and that's all that matters.”

“I just tried to plant off of it and I just couldn't do it,” Branch said.

Bottom Line – Time to Heal

On the bright side, Branch was able to re-enter the game after initially injuring his ankle. Unfortunately, he tweaked the same ankle later in the game, which ended his night. Branch will now have an extended period to heal as the Lions will take on the Panthers on October 8.