Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions S Brian Branch has sights set on Patrick Mahomes

Detroit Lions S Brian Branch has sights set on Patrick Mahomes: "May the best team win".

Brian Branch has sights set on Patrick Mahomes

On Wednesday, the Detroit Lions worked on laying the groundwork for their opening clash against the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs. According to rookie S Brian Branch, he has been thinking about Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes for the last week.

Inside The Article
Brian Branch has sights set on Patrick MahomesWhat did Brian Branch Say About Patrick MahomesTL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line – A Roaring Challenge for the Pride
Brian Branch Detroit Lions Brian Branch has sights set on Patrick Mahomes

What did Brian Branch Say About Patrick Mahomes

As Branch gears up for his professional debut, he's set to encounter the NFL's quarterback juggernaut, Patrick Mahomes.

“I’ve been thinking about (Patrick) Mahomes since last week,” Branch said. “I think I’m going to really start watching film on them this week, for sure, just seeing what their tendencies are. We’ve got (to face) a great quarterback, but we also go against a great quarterback here. I feel like he’s prepared us. So, we’ll see.”

Read More

Detroit Lions release Saivion Smith with an injury settlement

Detroit Lions vs Carolina Panthers: How to Watch, Listen To, and Stream

What happens if Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes disagree on a roster decision?

“Football is football,” Branch said. “They’re good, but we’re also a good team, too. May the best team win.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Detroit Lions' preparation: As the Detroit Lions prepare for their match against the Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs, rookie S Brian Branch specifically emphasizes his focus on the Chiefs' star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.
  2. Brian Branch's anticipation: Making his professional debut, Branch acknowledges the prowess of Mahomes and expresses eagerness to delve into match tapes to study Mahomes' playstyle and tendencies.
  3. Confidence and Sportsmanship: Despite acknowledging Mahomes' skills, Branch exhibits confidence in his team and their capabilities, emphasizing the unpredictable nature of the game and hoping for the best outcome.
Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl Detroit Lions

Bottom Line – A Roaring Challenge for the Pride

While Brian Branch's daring ambition to face Patrick Mahomes headlines the narrative, it's the collective might of the Lions' restructured defense that's set to script the climax. As the kickoff nears, one thing is certain: the Lions, with their newfound vigor, are not merely participating; they're here to make a statement. One thing is for certain, Mahomes and the Chiefs offense will be the biggest challenge the Lions' defense faces in 2023.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

Subscribe to DSN News

Subscribe to DSN News to get the latest Detroit Sports news in your email daily.

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?