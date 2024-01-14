Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions score their first playoff touchdown in Ford Field history [Video]

Well, that was easy! Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions scored their first playoff touchdown in the history of Ford Field when RB David Montgomery scored from one yard out. The Lions' first drive of the game could not have been scripted any better as they marched directly down the field to go up 7-0 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Monty Cashes In!

Take a look as David Montgomery, who was stuffed on the previous play, scores the first touchdown of the game.

What a Drive!

The Lions owned the Rams on the first drive of the game as they went 75 yards in 10 plays. Jared Goff was 5-of-5 for 51 yards, while Montgomery had 5 carries for 24 yards and the opening touchdown.

