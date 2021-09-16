Detroit Lions select CB and QB in latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft

In case you did not listen to us and were chugging the Honolulu blue Kool-Aid heading into Week 1 of the 2021 regular season, you now know that it is going to be a rough season for the Detroit Lions when it comes to wins and losses.

The Lions’ goal in 2021 needs to be to develop younger players and to continue to change their culture as they build towards what could be a bright future.

All of that being said, it is highly likely that the Lions will have a very high draft pick in 2022 to go along with whatever first-round pick they get from the Los Angeles Rams (Via Matthew Stafford trade).

According to the latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft published by Draft Wire, the Lions will have the No. 2 overall pick and the No. 29 overall pick in the first round.

With the No. 2 overall pick, Draft Wire has the Lions selecting CB Derek Stingley Jr. out of LSU, and with the No. 29 overall pick, they have them selecting QB Malik Willis out of Liberty.

Nation, would you be satisfied with this draft haul?