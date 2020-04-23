Detroit Lions select CB Jeff Okudah with No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft

The pick is in!

After plenty of speculation about what the Detroit Lions would do in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, we now have our answer.

With the No. 3 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Lions have selected CB Jeff Okudah out of Ohio State.

And the Lions are sticking and taking Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 24, 2020

Nation, what is your initial reaction for this selection? Did Bob Quinn make the right move?