Detroit Lions select Zach Frazier in Daniel Jeremiah's latest 2024 NFL Mock Draft

The Detroit Lions are at a crucial juncture with their offensive line as they head into the 2024 NFL offseason. With starting guards Graham Glasgow and Jonah Jackson on the brink of free agency, the GM Brad Holmes faces pivotal decisions. The Lions offensive line's performance has been instrumental in the team's achievements, highlighting the need for strategic reinforcement.

Solidifying the Offensive Line

In his latest mock draft, Daniel Jeremiah envisions the Lions bolstering this critical unit by selecting West Virginia's standout offensive lineman, Zach Frazier, with the 29th overall pick. Jeremiah's choice reflects Frazier's compatibility with the Lions' ethos and his potential immediate impact, emphasizing the strategic importance of this move for the Lions.

“The Lions’ starting guards are scheduled to reach free agency this offseason, and this feels like Dan Campbell’s type of player,” Jeremiah writes. “Frazier, a state-champion wrestler in high school, could step right in at guard and eventually move to center.”

Why it Matters

The Lions will need a starting guard to replace either Graham Glasgow or Jonah Jackson, and Frazier is a player who could step right in. That said, center Frank Ragnow has been dealing with multiple injuries for years now, and it is just a matter of time before he hangs up his cleats. When that time comes, Frazier could slide over to take Ragnow's spot.

The Bottom Line – A Strategic Move on the Draft Board

The Detroit Lions' potentially selecting Zach Frazier as their first-round pick is more than just a draft selection; it's a testament to their strategic planning and commitment to building a robust, versatile offensive line. Frazier's potential to contribute immediately, coupled with his long-term prospects, aligns with the Lions' vision of sustained competitive performance. This draft strategy, while focusing on immediate needs, also considers the team's future, showcasing a balanced approach to team building. In the high-stakes environment of the NFL Draft, such decisions can define a team's trajectory, making this potential selection a pivotal moment for the Detroit Lions.