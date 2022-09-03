When the Detroit Lions front office took a look up and down the schedule for Week 1 of the college football season, there is no question about it that they viewed No. 2 Ohio State against No. 5 Notre Dame as the biggest matchup of the week.

But we are not the only ones who think the Buckeyes vs. Fighting Irish is where it’s at on Saturday as 27 NFL teams will be in attendance for the game.

According to Eleven Warriors, 43 representatives from 27 different NFL teams will be in Columbus for Saturday night’s game.

Please enable JavaScript The Detroit Lions' 53 man roster is set

Detroit Lions send multiple scouts to biggest college game of Week 1

Eleven Warriors is reporting that the Detroit Lions will have two representatives at the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game.

From ElevenWarriors.com:

In total, 43 representatives from 27 different NFL teams will be in attendance. The full list of teams with credentials and the number of representatives they’ll have in Columbus on Saturday night:

Cleveland Browns (3)

New York Giants (3)

Green Bay Packers (3)

Arizona Cardinals (2)

Los Angeles Chargers (2)

Indianapolis Colts (2)

Miami Dolphins (2)

Philadelphia Eagles (2)

San Francisco 49ers (2)

Jacksonville Jaguars (2)

Detroit Lions (2)

New England Patriots (2)

Minnesota Vikings (2)

Chicago Bears (1)

Cincinnati Bengals (1)

Buffalo Bills (1)

Denver Broncos (1)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1)

Washington Commanders (1)

Dallas Cowboys (1)

Carolina Panthers (1)

Las Vegas Raiders (1)

Los Angeles Rams (1)

Baltimore Ravens (1)

New Orleans Saints (1)

Seattle Seahawks (1)

Tennessee Titans (1)

The only NFL teams who will not have scouts at Saturday night’s game are the New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons.

The top prospect playing in tonight’s game is Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, who could very well end up being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.