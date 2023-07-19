Detroit Lions should acquire Denzel Mims as short-term replacement for Jameson Williams

The Detroit Lions face a challenging situation with star wide receiver Jameson Williams being suspended for the first six games of the 2023 NFL season. With Williams out, the Lions need to find a suitable replacement to maintain their offensive prowess. Reports suggest that the New York Jets are planning to waive former 2nd Round pick, Denzel Mims, making him an intriguing option for the Lions. It's time for the Lions to explore the possibility of trading for Mims before he hits the waiver wire. (Unless they think they can get him off waivers)

Lions should acquire Denzel Mims as short-term replacement for Jameson Williams

Mims, a talented 6-foot-3, 207-pound wide receiver with elite speed (4.38 40-yard dash time at 2020 combine) and elite jumping ability (38.5 inch vertical at combine), could provide the Lions with the skills they lack in the receiving department. What is interesting is that Mims and Lions General Manager Brad Holmes have a brief history together. Back in 2020, the Los Angeles Rams, under Holmes' leadership in the scouting department, reportedly showed keen interest in drafting Mims.

Key Points

Lions should try to find a short-term replacement for Williams.

The New York Jets are planning to waive Denzel Mims, making him available for acquisition.

Mims possesses exceptional physical attributes and potential that could benefit the Lions.

Brad Holmes, the Lions' General Manager, showed interest in Mims during the 2020 draft.

Bottom Line – Taking the Leap of Faith

In football, as in life, sometimes taking a leap of faith can lead to extraordinary results. For the Lions, considering Mims as a short-term replacement for Jameson Williams could prove to be a strategic move. Brad Holmes' past interest in Mims, coupled with the stable environment the Lions offer, might just be the right recipe to unlock Mims' true potential. However, the decision should not be taken lightly, and the Lions' coaching staff and management must carefully assess Mims' fit and potential impact on the team. If all the pieces fall into place, this acquisition could elevate the Lions' receiving corps and offer a pathway to success in the upcoming season.