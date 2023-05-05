Detroit Lions should only be targeting 1 free-agent QB

Heading into the 2023 NFL Draft, many thought the Detroit Lions would select a quarterback to come in and be the backup for starter, Jared Goff. Well, as you know, the Lions selected Hendon Hooker out of Tennessee in the third round, but that does not mean Brad Holmes is done with the position. In fact, during a recent interview, Holmes made it clear that with Hooker still coming back from an ACL injury, the team will be adding another QB to the roster prior to training camp.

Key Points

The Detroit Lions plan to add another quarterback to their roster before training camp.

Nate Sudfeld and Hendon Hooker are already on the team as backup quarterbacks for Jared Goff.

The Lions have offered a “strong contract offer” to Teddy Bridgewater, who is considering his options.

Bridgewater's experience could make him a valuable addition to the Lions.

If Bridgewater signs elsewhere, the Lions may have to settle for a less desirable option at quarterback.

Brad Holmes says Detroit Lions will add another quarterback

During a recent appearance on the “Mitch Albom Show” on 760 AM, Holmes said Lions will be adding another QB to their roster.

- Advertisement -

“We still have Nate Sudfeld behind Jared. We like what Nate did last year,” Holmes said. “Obviously, he didn’t get any meaningful game snaps, but we’ve seen enough of him throughout the regular season in practice, in the meeting room, that we felt comfortable bringing him back. I’ve always said from Day 1 that I wanted to add a lot more competition and a lot more resources in that room. I felt like we were able to do that, not only bringing back Nate, but getting Hendon. We’ll also have another quarterback in, because you still (have) two healthy quarterbacks, so you still need a third healthy quarterback.”

Detroit Lions should only be considering 1 free-agent QB

If you look at the list of available free-agent quarterbacks, you will quickly notice that it is very slim pickings, and because of that, there is only 1 QB the Lions should be considering, and that is Teddy Bridgewater.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Lions have offered a “strong contract offer” to Bridgewater, who is taking his time to decide on his next move.

Although the Lions have already renewed their contract with backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld, the experience of Bridgewater could still make him a valuable addition to the team. If Bridgewater were to join the Lions, it would result in a reunion with coach Dan Campbell, who coached him during his time with the New Orleans Saints.

My but tells me that the Detroit Lions' offer to Bridgewater still stands, and the ball is in his court to take it or leave it. If Bridgewater ends up signing elsewhere, the Lions will have to settle for much less.