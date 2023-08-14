Detroit Lions Sign Avery Davis and Alex Mollette, waive Trey Quinn

According to the Detroit Lions, they made a trio of roster moves prior to Day 14 of training camp, which took place on Monday in Allen Park. As you can see below, the Lions waived WR Trey Quinn, who suffered an injury, while signing WR Avery Davis and C Alex Mollette.

Detroit Lions sign WR Avery Davis

Davis, who went undrafted from Notre Dame, sat out the whole 2022 season due to several injuries. Despite this setback, he had previously held the esteemed position of team captain and was projected to be the team's premier slot receiver for that season. In 2021, Davis showcased his capabilities with 27 receptions, amassing 386 yards and securing four touchdowns in just eight games. However, securing a spot on the Lions' 53-man roster will be a challenging endeavor for him.

Scouting Report

Here is Davis' scouting report via The Draft Network:

“I love Avery Davis as a player but he faces an uphill battle to ever be a difference-making NFL player. He lacks the athleticism to consistently win against NFL defensive backs and his age and injury history are concerning. He offers just average speed and doesn’t scare teams when pressing vertically. He has just an average catch radius and doesn’t win many 50/50 situations.”

Detroit Lions to sign Alex Mollette

The Detroit Lions signed Mollette after an impressive workout session. Wilson highlighted that Mollette, who is 6-2, 300, showcased his skills at Marshall during his college days, starting in 46 out of the 52 games he participated in. Throughout his tenure at Marshall, he displayed versatility by playing as a center and at both guard positions.

Bottom Line: Roster Shuffling in Allen Park

As the Detroit Lions navigate their training camp in Allen Park, strategic roster moves are in full swing. When injuries occur to bottom-of-the-roster type players, new players need to be signed. Avery Davis replaces the injured Trey Quinn, while Alex Mollette replaces the injured Ross Piersbacher.