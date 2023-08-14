Detroit Lions to sign Alex Mollette

According to a report from Aaron Wilson, the Detroit Lions are singing former Indianapolis Colts center Alex Mollette following a successful workout. As noted by Wilson, Mollette (6-2, 300), played his college ball at Marshall, where he started 46 of the 52 games he played in. He played center and both guard spots during his time at Marshall.

Why it Matters

On Sunday, the Lions announced that had released C Ross Pierschbacher with an injury settlement, so it comes as no surprise that they signed another center to take his spot. With that being said, what is interesting is that the Lions decided to sign Mollette over Jake Lacina, who the team recently worked out. Lacina was named to the All-USFL team after the New Jersey Generals led the league with 134.2 rushing yards per game in 2023.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: Injury Forces Move

The Detroit Lions are strategically reinforcing their lineup post Pierschbacher's exit, and Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell were apparently more interested in Mollette than they were with Lacina. With that being said, Mollette is going to have a very difficult time cracking the Detroit Lions' initial 53-man roster.