Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions sign DL Christian Covington

By W.G. Brady
The Detroit Lions have made a move to strengthen their defensive line by signing veteran defensive end Christian Covington. Although the terms of the contract have not been disclosed, this acquisition brings valuable experience to the team.

Key Points

  • Lions sign veteran defensive end Christian Covington
  • Covington played for the Los Angeles Chargers last season
  • He has appeared in 102 NFL games, starting 32 on the defensive line
  • Covington's standout performance came in 2021 with the Chargers
  • This is the Lions' first external free agent signing on the defensive line this offseason

Why it Matters for Detroit Lions and Christian Covington

Covington, an eight-year NFL veteran, has played for multiple teams, most recently the Los Angeles Chargers. In his career, he has appeared in 102 NFL games, starting 32 on the defensive line. Last season, Covington played four games and recorded 12 tackles, including one for loss. His best season came in 2021 with the Chargers when he logged 52 tackles, three for loss, and one sack. Covington previously played for the Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, and Houston Texans after being drafted by the Texans in 2015. This signing marks the first external free agent addition to the Lions' defensive line this offseason, following the re-signings of Isaiah Buggs and Benito Jones and the drafting of Brodric Martin.

Bottom Line – A veteran addition that enhances the Lions' defense

The Lions' signing of Christian Covington represents a strategic move to add some depth to their defensive line. Covington's experience and proven abilities make him a valuable addition to the team. As the Lions continue their offseason preparations, this signing sends a clear message that they are committed to improving their defense and building a competitive roster. With the rookie minicamp about to begin and the 2023 schedule on the horizon, the Lions are setting themselves up for a promising season ahead. By prioritizing the quality and talent of their players, the Lions aim to position themselves as a formidable force on the football field.

