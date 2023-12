Detroit Lions sign free agent Tyson Alualu

According to his agent, Kenny Zuckermam, the Detroit Lions have signed free agent NT Tyson Alualu. Alualu, now 36 years old, was initially chosen in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. His collegiate football career was at the University of California. During the 2022 season, he played in 17 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers. During those games, he had 13 tackles and 0.5 sacks.

More to come…