Detroit Lions sign Michael Badgley to practice squad
When you look up and down the Detroit Lions‘ current roster, there is no question about it that one of the biggest question marks is their kicking situation. When the Lions' initial 53-man roster was released, Riley Patterson was listed as the kicker, but, according to reports, the team was/is actively looking for an upgrade. Just moments ago, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reported that the Lions have brought back K Michael Badgley by signing him to their practice squad.
Why it Matters
Prior to the start of Training Camp, the Lions announced that they had released Badgley, making him an unrestricted free agent. Instead, the Lions elected to roll with Riley Patterson and Parker Romo as their kickers. Long story short, Romo has been cut and Patterson has left much to be desired, especially when it comes to kicking longer field goals. The Lions are reportedly one of the teams that was/is considering a trade to add another kicker to the mix, so the position seems far from set.
