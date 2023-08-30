Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions sign Michael Badgley to practice squad

Detroit Lions sign Michael Badgley to practice squad

Detroit Lions sign Michael Badgley to practice squad

When you look up and down the Detroit Lions‘ current roster, there is no question about it that one of the biggest question marks is their kicking situation. When the Lions' initial 53-man roster was released, Riley Patterson was listed as the kicker, but, according to reports, the team was/is actively looking for an upgrade. Just moments ago, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reported that the Lions have brought back K Michael Badgley by signing him to their practice squad.

Inside The Article
Detroit Lions sign Michael Badgley to practice squadWhy it MattersTL;DR (too long didn't read)
Michael Badgley Detroit Lions Detroit Lions sign Michael Badgley

Why it Matters

Prior to the start of Training Camp, the Lions announced that they had released Badgley, making him an unrestricted free agent. Instead, the Lions elected to roll with Riley Patterson and Parker Romo as their kickers. Long story short, Romo has been cut and Patterson has left much to be desired, especially when it comes to kicking longer field goals. The Lions are reportedly one of the teams that was/is considering a trade to add another kicker to the mix, so the position seems far from set.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. The Detroit Lions' kicking situation remains one of the most prominent uncertainties on their current roster, with Riley Patterson listed as the kicker but reports suggest the team is actively seeking an improvement.
  2. Although Michael Badgley was previously released by the Lions before training camp began, making him an unrestricted free agent, recent reports from Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press indicate he has now been re-signed to the team's practice squad.
  3. The Lions' prior kicker choices—Riley Patterson and Parker Romo—have proven to be less than satisfactory. With Romo being released and Patterson's performance, particularly with longer field goals, being questionable, the Lions are reportedly contemplating trade options to further strengthen the position.

Read More

Former Detroit Lions CB Starling Thomas claimed by Arizona Cardinals

2023 Detroit Lions Game-By-Game Predictions: Post-Training Camp Edition

Why the Detroit Lions only have 2 running backs on their 53-man roster

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

Subscribe to DSN News

Subscribe to DSN News to get the latest Detroit Sports news in your email daily.

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?