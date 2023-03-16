Detroit Lions sign OG Graham Glasgow

He's back! According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Detroit Lions are bringing back OG Graham Glasgow. Schefter is reporting that the Lions are giving Glasgow a 1-year, $4.5 million deal to return to the Motor City. Glasgow, who was originally selected by the Lions in the 3rd round of the 2016 NFL Draft, most recently played for the Denver Broncos, before he was cut just prior to the start of free agency.

Key Points

Why it Matters for Detroit Lions and Graham Glasgow

The return of Glasgow is significant for both the Lions and the player himself. After spending four seasons as a starter for the Lions, Glasgow signed a lucrative four-year, $44 million deal with the Denver Broncos. However, the Broncos recently released him, resulting in a cap space of $11 million. As a result of his release, Glasgow became free to sign with any team as an unrestricted free agent. For the Lions to accommodate Glasgow, they may need to decide on Hal Vaitai, whose high cap hit for 2023 could affect the team's financial situation.

Bottom Line: The Michigan boy is BACK!

