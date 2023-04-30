According to a report from Tom Pelissero the Detroit Lions are signing former Oregon WR Chase Cota to a UDFA deal. The deal, according to Pelissero, is worth $80,000. During his time at Oregon, Cota caught 36 passes for 497 yards and three TDs. Prior to playing with the Ducks, Cota played four seasons at UCLA.

Detroit Lions" class="wp-image-404852" srcset="https://detroitsportsnation.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Screenshot-2023-04-29-at-8.33.15-PM.png 1556w, https://detroitsportsnation.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Screenshot-2023-04-29-at-8.33.15-PM-1536x993.png 1536w, https://detroitsportsnation.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Screenshot-2023-04-29-at-8.33.15-PM-150x97.png 150w, https://detroitsportsnation.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Screenshot-2023-04-29-at-8.33.15-PM-300x194.png 300w, https://detroitsportsnation.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Screenshot-2023-04-29-at-8.33.15-PM-696x450.png 696w, https://detroitsportsnation.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Screenshot-2023-04-29-at-8.33.15-PM-1068x690.png 1068w" sizes="(max-width: 1556px) 100vw, 1556px" title="Detroit Lions sign WR Chase Cota Lions News Reports">

Key Points

Cota has been signed by the Lions to a UDFA (Undrafted Free Agent) deal, as reported by Tom Pelissero.

During his time at Oregon, Cota caught 36 passes for 497 yards and three touchdowns. Prior to playing with the Ducks, he played four seasons at UCLA.

According to The Draft Network's scouting report, Cota is a good route-runner with good hands and an above-average ability to get vertical, but struggles with sinking and getting in and out of breaks, lacks change of direction and elusiveness, and may lack the overall athleticism to succeed at the next level.

Chase Cota Scouting Report

Here is what The Draft Network had to say about Cota prior to the NFL Draft:

- Advertisement -

Pros: Chase Cota comes to Oregon with plenty of experience in the Pac-12. A four-year contributor for UCLA, Cota has a lot to like as a successful X receiver at the college level. He flashes a good ability to get vertical as he has above-average long speed once his stride gets going. He is a build-to-speed receiver who has a long stride and can separate vertically against slower defensive backs. He has a good catch radius and displays good hands overall. He is good with the ball in his hands and runs hard, breaking tackles and fighting for extra yards. An above-average route-runner, Cota is a good technician and it shows that he is a son of an NFL player. Cota is tough as nails and is an excellent blocker. I expect him to be a very good special teams player as a kick coverage guy at the next level.

Cons: Chase Cota is a linear athlete who struggles to sink and get in and out of breaks. He is best on routes that work on a straight track and he doesn’t create separation in and out of breaks. He has little quickness to his game and only separates once he is able to open his stride as he is so long-legged. He lacks change of direction and elusiveness in the open field and is generally easy to defend as long as you don’t allow him to get vertical. He’s a player who has good technique and heart but just lacks the overall athleticism to succeed at the next level.

Cota Highlights

Here are some Chase Cota highlights in case you are not familiar with his game.