Detroit Lions sign WR Josh Reynolds to contract extension

According to a report from Mike Garafolo, the Detroit Lions have signed WR Josh Reynolds to a two-year deal with a max value of $12 million.
This is a move that seemed like a no-brainer heading into the offseason as Reynolds not only played well down the stretch for the Lions but he is also a great leader.
Nation, do you approve of this signing?
It’s a two-year deal for WR Josh Reynolds with a max value of $12 million, source says. Reynolds played well down the stretch for the #Lions, who liked his leadership and his relationship with Jared Goff. Detroit wanted this done before free agency. The sides got there. https://t.co/7twJGCI313
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 8, 2022
