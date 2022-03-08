in Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions sign WR Josh Reynolds to contract extension

According to a report from Mike Garafolo, the Detroit Lions have signed WR Josh Reynolds to a two-year deal with a max value of $12 million.

This is a move that seemed like a no-brainer heading into the offseason as Reynolds not only played well down the stretch for the Lions but he is also a great leader.

Nation, do you approve of this signing?

