Detroit Lions Sign WR Tom Kennedy, release local talent

In a move that reinforces their receiving corps, the Detroit Lions have signed wide receiver Tom Kennedy to their practice squad. Kennedy, who is no stranger to the Lions, returns to the team where he has previously showcased his abilities. His signing adds depth to the Lions' offense and brings a familiar face back to the locker room. In a corresponding move, the Lions have released Dylan Drummond out of Eastern Michigan.

#Lions have signed WR Tom Kennedy to the Practice Squad and released WR Dylan Drummond from the Practice Squad. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 29, 2023

Kennedy's Journey with the Lions

Tom Kennedy's journey with the Detroit Lions has been one of perseverance and resilience. Initially joining the team for parts of three seasons, Kennedy made his mark in the 2022 season. During that campaign, he recorded eight receptions for a total of 141 yards. Kennedy's return to the Lions is significant for several reasons. His experience with the team gives him an advantage in terms of understanding the playbook and fitting into the team's culture. Additionally, his skills as a receiver provide the Lions with more options in their passing game. Kennedy is known for his reliable hands and route-running ability, which can be crucial if the Lions end up needing him in future games.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Lions have signed wide receiver Tom Kennedy, bringing a familiar talent back to the team. Kennedy previously played for the Lions, contributing notably in the 2022 season with eight receptions and 141 yards. His experience and skill set as a receiver add depth and versatility to the Lions’ offense.

The Bottom Line – Strengthening the Pride

With the signing of Tom Kennedy, the Detroit Lions are strategically enhancing their receiving options. Kennedy's return to the team where he has previously performed brings not only skill but also experience and familiarity. As the Lions continue to build a competitive team, the addition of Kennedy could prove to be a key move if another wide receiver goes down with an injury. His presence adds depth and flexibility to the Lions' offense, making them a more formidable opponent in the upcoming games.