Detroit Lions special teams ace Chris Board finds new home

Chris Board, who was the Detroit Lions' special teams ace last season, has reportedly signed a new two-year contract with the New England Patriots. The contract is reportedly worth up to $6.7 million. Board is widely considered one of the best special teams players in the NFL, and his departure leaves a hole on the Lions' special teams. It also shows just how important Patriots head coach Bill Belichick thinks special teams players can be.

Key Points:

Chris Board signed a new two-year contract with the New England Patriots.

Board was the player with the most special teams snaps on the Lions roster last season.

Board is widely regarded as one of the best special teams players in the NFL.

Board's departure leaves a hole on the Lions' special teams.

Big Picture: Impact of Chris Board's departure from Detroit Lions

Board's departure from the Lions leaves a significant hole on their special teams. He was one of the team's top contributors in that area, and his absence will be felt. While the Lions still have Anthony Pittman under contract for 2023, the team will need to find a replacement for Board and ensure that they continue to have strong special teams play.

By the Numbers

Board had the most special teams snaps on the Lions roster last season with 359 (one more than Pittman)

Board's new contract with the Patriots is worth up to $6.7 million.

Board's high number of special teams snaps highlights his importance to the Lions in that area of the game. His new contract with the Patriots demonstrates his value as a special teams player in the NFL.

Bottom Line – Board signing with the Patriots is a big loss for the Lions

Chris Board's signing with the Patriots is a significant loss for the Lions, who will need to find a replacement for one of the NFL's best special teams players. Board's new contract demonstrates his value to teams looking to improve their special teams' play, and his departure underscores the importance of strong special teams to a team's overall success.