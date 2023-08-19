Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions Stock Report: 4 Players Who Soared vs. Jaguars

Detroit Lions Stock Report: It was a rough game, but there were a few players who stepped up.

Detroit Lions Stock Report

On Saturday afternoon, the Detroit Lions recently squared off in a preseason battle against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The game, as most preseason fixtures go, was relatively subdued, lacking the regular-season intensity (I am trying to be nice). Nonetheless, even in such an environment, some Lions players managed to catch the eye with their impressive displays. Among those who shone were James Houston, Chase Cota, Jack Campbell, and John Cominsky.

Inside The Article
Detroit Lions Stock Report4 Players Who Soared vs. JaguarsTL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line – Making a Statement
2023 Detroit Lions Training Camp Battles 2023 NFL Power Rankings 2023 NFL Mock Draft NFL Hall of Fame Gould Off-season needs Teddy Bridgewater Jake McQuaide Ford Family Roschon Johnson Drew Brees Jonah Jackson Detroit Lions strength of schedule Pete Rozell Award Levi Onwuzurike Pro Football Focus Gould New York Giants Detroit Lions PFF Grades Detroit Lions Stock Report

4 Players Who Soared vs. Jaguars

James Houston, once the breakout star of 2022, solidified his place in the team with a stellar performance, finishing with six tackles (four for a loss) and a sack. Such stats undoubtedly silence critics who doubted his spot on the initial 53-man roster. Chase Cota, striving to cement his place on the Detroit Lions' 2023 53-man roster, scored a receiving touchdown and performed exceptionally as a returner on special teams.

John Cominsky, though not showing up a ton in the box score (1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 1 pass deflected), certainly made his presence felt. Last but certainly not least, Jack Campbell stood out, registering a team-high seven tackles, once again showcasing his impeccable sideline-to-sideline tackling ability. As the Lions prepare for their last preseason game against the Carolina Panthers, these individual standouts give fans something to cheer about.

Read More

2023 Detroit Lions training camp record may stand for a while

Detroit Lions fans DESTROY Nate Sudfeld after abysmal interception

Detroit Lions may dodge Bryce Young in preseason finale

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Houston's Remarkable Performance: James Houston, who had previously emerged as a significant player in 2022, displayed his worthiness once again.
  2. Cota's Versatility and Potential: Chase Cota demonstrated his value and versatility in the recent match. Aiming to secure a spot on the Lions' 2023 53-man roster, Cota not only scored a receiving touchdown but also displayed his skills as a returner on special teams.
  3. Cominsky and Campbell's Consistency: While John Cominsky might not have filled the box score extensively, his game impact was undeniable, evident from a tackle for loss, a sack, and a pass deflection. Jack Campbell continued to showcase his defensive prowess, securing a team-high seven tackles.
James Houston Detroit Lions

Bottom Line – Making a Statement

Players like Houston, Cota, Cominsky, and Campbell, through their exceptional performances, have not only strengthened their claims for regular-season action but have also given fans reasons to be optimistic. As the Motor City gears up for another thrilling season, the Detroit Lions are going to need more players to raise their game to a new level.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

Subscribe to DSN News

Subscribe to DSN News to get the latest Detroit Sports news in your email daily.

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?