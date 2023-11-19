Detroit Lions studs and duds from comeback thriller vs. Bears

Do you agree with our list of Detroit Lions studs and duds from today's comeback victory over the Chicago Bears?

The Detroit Lions faced a challenging outing today at Ford Field against their rival, the Chicago Bears. Struggling with four offensive turnovers, they allowed Chicago to take the lead. However, the Lions showcased resilience, engineering a thrilling late 4th-quarter comeback. This remarkable turnaround secured victory from what seemed like imminent defeat, propelling them to an 8-2 record for the first time in 61 years.

Stud #1: Brian Branch

Branch had an exceptional afternoon, achieving a rare feat for a rookie defensive back. He became the first in his position since 1999 to deliver multiple games with three tackles-for-loss. His impact was evident as he tackled Bears quarterback Justin Fields for a two-yard loss. Additionally, he made impactful tackles on D’Onta Foreman and Khalil Herbert, each resulting in substantial six-yard losses.

Stud #2: David Montgomery

Montgomery delivered the knockout blow for the Lions against his former club, scoring the game-winning touchdown with 29 seconds remaining in regulation. He amassed a total of 76 yards on 12 carries.

DAVID MONTGOMERY FOR THE LEAD AGAINST HIS FORMER TEAM



📺: #CHIvsDET on FOX

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus

Stud #3: Jahmyr Gibbs

The rookie running back continued his impressive streak, extending it to four consecutive games, a feat that now matches the franchise record set by Barry Sanders and Kevin Jones. He added to his performance with 36 yards and a touchdown.

The Lions came *THIS* close to suffering a pick-six. Next play: Jahmyr Gibbs touchdown.



VIDEO: @NFL



pic.twitter.com/17YqxzFpH2 — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) November 19, 2023

Dud #1: Jared Goff

Goff has been a standout performer for the Lions this season, but today marked a notably subpar performance. He struggled, throwing a total of three interceptions, narrowly avoiding potentially having five if the Bears hadn't dropped two of his passing attempts. It marked the first time since last October that he committed multiple turnovers, and the first time he threw three interceptions since his time with the Los Angeles Rams in 2019.

Dud #2: Lions run defense

The Bears were able to secure their lead partly due to the Lions' rushing defense delivering a subpar performance. They missed several assignments, particularly against the mobile threats of Justin Fields, Khalil Herbert, and Roschon Johnson, which allowed the Chicago Bears to capitalize and gain an advantage.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Lions orchestrated a thrilling come-from-behind victory at Ford Field today against the Chicago Bears. David Montgomery, Brian Branch, and Jahmyr Gibbs are receiving accolades for their exceptional performances. Despite less-than-stellar outings from quarterback Jared Goff and the Lions' run defense, their struggles didn't impact the final outcome as Detroit ultimately secured the win.

Bottom Line: Bring on Green Bay

This season, the Lions are showcasing a departure from their past performances, demonstrating resilience in a game they might typically have surrendered. Despite their mistakes, they managed to secure a victory.

Their focus now shifts to gearing up for the upcoming Thanksgiving Day clash against the visiting Green Bay Packers on Thursday.