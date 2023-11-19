David Montgomery electrifies Ford Field with late touchdown [VIDEO]

David Montgomery electrifies Ford Field with a late touchdown against his former team!

Just when it seemed that the Detroit Lions were destined to fall to their division rival Chicago Bears, the fans who packed Ford Field were given a firsthand demonstration as to why this year absolutely is different. In an impressive late 4th-quarter surge, the Lions orchestrated a valiant comeback culminating in a late David Montgomery touchdown. His score not only propelled the Detroit Lions into the lead but also ignited an ecstatic frenzy throughout Ford Field.

David Montgomery burns his old team

Shortly after quarterback Jared Goff connected with Jameson Williams on a 32-yard touchdown pass followed by a successful two-point conversion, the Lions orchestrated another impressive drive as time dwindled.

This set the stage for Montgomery to emerge as the hero against his former team, powering his way into the end zone with 29 seconds remaining in regulation to secure what ultimately became the winning score.

DAVID MONTGOMERY FOR THE LEAD‼️



Montgomery, now in his debut season with the Lions, sealed his impact after signing a three-year, $18 million contract in the offseason. This move came following his initial four-season tenure with the Bears in the NFL

Bottom Line: The Lions are in new territory

Following their thrilling comeback victory today, the Lions have achieved an 8-2 record through 10 games, a milestone not seen since 1962.

Now, they'll shift their focus to face another division rival this week, hosting the Green Bay Packers for the annual Thanksgiving Day game.