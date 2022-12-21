Detroit Lions surprise Frank Ragnow with Pro Bowl selection [Video]

Earlier tonight, we passed along the news that Frank Ragnow has been selected for the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games. Ragnow is the only Detroit Lions player to get the nod this year, while nine of his teammates have been named as alternates. Instead of just telling Ragnow straight up that he had been selected for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, GM Brad Holmes, head coach Dan Campbell, and a few others decided that they would make it a surprise.

How did the Detroit Lions surprise Frank Ragnow?

Earlier in the day, the Lions told Ragnow that he was going to have an “extra meeting” with the rest of the offensive line, but when he walked out onto the practice facility in Allen Park, there was a crew waiting for him.

That crew included Holmes, Campbell, team president Rod Wood, OL coach Hank Fraley, and OC Ben Johnson.

Featured Videos



Take a look and listen as Holmes breaks the good news to Ragnow, who clearly looked a bit confused when the “extra meeting” started.

Watch as @KNARFWONGAR was surprised with the news of his Pro Bowl selection. pic.twitter.com/4OhdpVwzPo — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 22, 2022

This is some outstanding stuff by the Lions!