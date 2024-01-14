Detroit Lions TE Sam LaPorta snubbed by Madden NFL 24

Detroit Lions TE Sam LaPorta was insulted by Madden NFL 24!

As the Detroit Lions make their final preparations to take on the Los Angeles Rams tonight at Ford Field, attention remains focused on the status of tight end Sam LaPorta. LaPorta sustained an injury during Detroit's regular-season finale against the Minnesota Vikings, and he is currently listed as questionable to play. Meanwhile, the latest rankings for the top ten tight ends in Madden NFL 24 have been unveiled, and notably, Sam LaPorta is not included in the list.

Sam LaPorta snubbed in NFL Madden 24

LaPorta, whom the Lions selected in Round 2 of the 2023 Draft out of Iowa, delivered an exceptional inaugural season in the National Football League, establishing a new record for receptions by an NFL rookie tight end. Additionally, he set a franchise record for receiving yards by a rookie in the Lions organization.

But when it came time for the latest edition of the popular Madden video game's ranking of the League's top ten players at the position, LaPorta was nowhere to be found.

Bottom Line: Let his play on the field do the talking

We in Detroit know LaPorta's impact on the Lions, and he's already emerged as one of the team's most valuable players very early on in his career.

Let's hope he can contribute in Detroit's pivotal game at Ford Field later this evening, the 1st playoff game the venue has hosted since it opened in the fall of 2002.