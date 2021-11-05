Detroit Lions TE T.J. Hockenson has message for the doubters

The Detroit Lions are off to an 0-8 start and everybody and their brother is coming out of the woodwork to trash the team and to say the season is over.

But Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson does want to hear it. Instead, Hock and his teammates plan on moving forward.

“The season’s not over…we’re able to write the story,” Hockenson told reporters.

Hockenson has the right attitude.