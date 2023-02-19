Detroit Lions team official believes they will play Chiefs in Germany

The NFL has announced the international games schedule for the upcoming season, with five AFC teams scheduled to be the home team. The games are part of the league's efforts to bring American football to a global audience. The Detroit Lions are believed to be playing against the Kansas Chiefs in Germany, according to one team official. Detroit was supposed to play the Jacksonville Jaguars overseas in London in 2020, but the games were canceled due to the pandemic.

The Big Picture: NFL's efforts to expand globally

The NFL has been expanding its reach globally over the past few years, with efforts to bring American football to fans in Germany, Mexico, and the UK. The international games are an opportunity for fans around the world to experience the excitement of American football and to see some of the league's biggest stars in action. For the Lions, playing in Germany is a chance to connect with fans in a new market and showcase their team to an international audience.

What they are saying

“Our fans in Germany, Mexico and the UK can look forward to seeing some of the most iconic names and biggest stars in the League and enjoying an incredible series of events,” said Peter O'Reilly, NFL executive vice president, club business and league events. (Source: NFL Communications)

“The Lions believe they will play the Chiefs in Germany in 2023, per one team official,” said NFL reporter Ben Volin of The Boston Globe. (Source: The Boston Globe)

