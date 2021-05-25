Detroit Lions to give back money to Calvin Johnson

Sharing is caring!

Ever since Calvin Johnson retired from the NFL, there has been a dispute between him and the Detroit Lions.

That dispute stems from the Lions telling Johnson that he had to give back some of his $16 million signing bonus when he retired before his contract expired. That amount is reported to be around $1 million.

Now, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions are going to give Johnson his money back.

“The Lions are going to give Calvin his money to get him back in the fold, it’s just a matter of how the payments are structured to make it happen,” Birkett tweeted on Tuesday.

The Lions are going to give Calvin his money to get him back in the fold, it’s just a matter of how the payments are structured to make it happen https://t.co/i2frhO19x9 — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) May 25, 2021

The Lions have a history of not treating their players properly and this would certainly be a step in the right direction.