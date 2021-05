Sharing is caring!

According to the University of Oregon’s football Instagram account, the Detroit Lions are going to sign UDFA safety, Nick Pickett.

Pickett was a 3-year starter for the Ducks but he was never really a standout and I would be shocked if he ends up making the Lions’ final 53-man roster.

When the Lions sign Pickett, they will be up 87 players on their roster. This would leave three openings for potential free-agent signings.

