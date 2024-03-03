Search

Detroit Lions trade up, select CB Quinyon Mitchell in 2024 NFL Mock Draft

Lions Notes

Would This Projected Detroit Lions Trade Change Everything?

As the dust settles on the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, the mock draft season is kicking into overdrive. Analysts are busy updating their predictions based on the latest performances, and Brad Berryman of SideLion Report has just dropped a bombshell in his latest mock draft. The Detroit Lions, who currently have the No. 29 overall pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft, make a bold move by trading up to the 17th spot to secure cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, potentially the best cornerback in this cycle.

Brad Holmes Sam LaPorta 2023 Detroit Lions trade up Peter King Jared Goff Detroit Lions K Riley Patterson Positions the Detroit Lions MUST trade for Ben Johnson talks about transformation of Detroit Lions offense

Lions Make Their Move

In a calculated strategy, the Detroit Lions have navigated the draft board with precision, targeting the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 17th pick. This move is not just a leap but a statement of intent. The Lions are not content to wait for talent to fall to them; they are on the hunt for it.

Trade Details:

  • Detroit Lions Receive: 2024, Pick No. 17
  • Jacksonville Jaguars Receive: 2024, Pick No. 29, Pick No. 73, Pick No. 247, and a 2025 2nd Round Pick

Berryman’s Take on the Trade

Brad Berryman offered his rationale behind this mock trade, emphasizing the depth of the cornerback class in 2024 but highlighting the need for the Lions to be proactive.

Over his final three seasons as Toledo, Mitchell had 45 pass breakups (37 over the last two seasons). More interceptions would have been nice (just one in 2023), but his overall playing ability has him in the conversation to be the first cornerback drafted.

Any concerns about the level of competition Mitchell faced in college were put to bed by what he did at the Senior Bowl. Then he went to the combine, measured at 6-foot and 195 points, did 20 bench press reps and did well in athletic testing (38-inch high jump, 10-foot, two-inch broad jump). He also ran a 4.33 40.

Holmes won’t be wooed by Mitchell’s workout metrics in Indianapolis. But he can also play, so he is no workout warrior. The Lions’ GM is also not afraid to make draft deals, moving around the first round in each of the last two drafts, but a trade up is the move in the opening round here.

Detroit Lions 2024 NFL Draft Detroit Lions make luxury pick Detroit Lions near top Detroit Lions linked Michael Badgley

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Lions’ Bold Trade-Up Strategy: The Detroit Lions have aggressively traded up from the 29th to the 17th pick in Brad Berryman’s 2024 NFL Mock Draft, targeting cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, signaling their intent to secure top defensive talent.
  2. Quinyon Mitchell’s Impressive Profile: Mitchell, out of Toledo, stands out with 45 pass breakups over his final three seasons and a notable performance at the NFL Combine, including a 4.33 40-yard dash, positioning him as a top cornerback prospect.
  3. Strategic Move for Defensive Strength: By trading up, the Lions aim to bolster their secondary with a player of Mitchell’s caliber, demonstrating their commitment to strengthening their defense for the upcoming NFL season.

The Lions’ Defensive Future

There is no question about it that the Detroit Lions must add a No. 1 caliber cornerback to their roster for the 2024 season. Whether they do that via free agency, or via the 2024 NFL Draft is yet to be determined. Brad Holmes has proven in the past that he is more than willing to trade up if there is a player he covets, so it is not out of the realm of possibility that he would attempt to trade up to land Mitchell if that is who he has is eye on.

