Detroit Lions Trade Up, Select Cornerback in 2024 NFL Mock Draft

The first wave of the NFL free agency period has concluded, and the Detroit Lions have made significant additions to a roster that advanced all the way to the NFC Championship Game in 2023. With the 2024 NFL Draft just over a month away, Lions GM Brad Holmes is undoubtedly eager to further bolster his team.

In the latest 2024 NFL Mock Draft released by Connor Livesay of The 33rd Team, the Lions are projected to trade up to the No. 24 spot to select Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins. The proposed trade involves the Lions receiving the No. 24 pick from the Dallas Cowboys, in exchange for their No. 29 pick and the No. 92 pick in the third round.

It is no secret the Detroit Lions are looking to improve their cornerback play. Nate Wiggins falling means a simple trade-up to land one of the draft’s top cornerbacks is in play. Wiggins’ weight and frame are some of the only concerns in his evaluation.

His coverage skills and toughness will perfectly fit in with Dan Campbell’s locker room. Green Bay and Buffalo are also hunting for cornerback help, so the Lions should aggressively pursue their guy with a roster ready to compete in the NFC for the foreseeable future.

The Detroit Lions’ proactive approach in free agency has set the stage for an impactful draft. By trading up to select Nate Wiggins, the Lions would address a key area of need while adding a player whose skill set aligns with the team’s ethos. As the draft approaches, all eyes will be on the Lions’ front office to see how they navigate the opportunity to further strengthen their promising roster.