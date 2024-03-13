Search

New Detroit Lions CB Carlton Davis III Puts NFL on Notice

Detroit Lions CB Carlton Davis III just put the rest of the NFL on notice during his introductory press conference!

Detroit Lions make decision on Brock Wright, Benito Jones, and Anthony Pittman

HAPPY NFL NEW YEAR! Detroit Lions make decision on Brock Wright, 6 other players.

Detroit Lions OG Graham Glasgow Contract Details Revealed

The full Graham Glasgow contract details have been released and once again, the Detroit Lions have given themselves an out.
Don Drysdale

Updated Detroit Lions 2024 NFL Draft Picks Following Carlton Davis III Trade

Lions Notes

Here are the Updated Detroit Lions 2024 NFL Draft Picks

The Detroit Lions have made a significant move in their roster by officially trading for CB Carlton Davis III from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Davis has confidently stated his intention to lock down the No. 1 receiver from the opposing team, signaling his potential impact on the Lions’ defense. To acquire Davis, the Lions gave up a third-round pick but also gained a pair of sixth-round picks, one in 2024 and one in 2025.

Detroit Lions predicted Compensatory Picks for 2024 NFL Draft Detroit Lions 2024 NFL Draft Picks

Detroit Lions’ 2024 Draft Picks Breakdown

With this trade finalized, the Lions’ 2024 draft picks have been updated. The team still has seven draft picks in total, but their distribution across rounds has changed. Here’s a detailed look at each of their picks:

  • Round 1, Pick 29 (29th overall): The Lions’ first-round pick remains unchanged, giving them an opportunity to select a top prospect.
  • Round 2, Pick 29 (61st overall): Their second-round pick is also untouched, providing another chance to add talent early in the draft.
  • Round 3, Pick 9 (73rd overall) from Vikings: This pick was acquired in a previous trade with the Minnesota Vikings.
  • Round 5, Pick 29 (164th overall): The Lions’ fifth-round selection is set, allowing them to look for potential hidden gems.
  • Round 6, Pick 25 (201st overall) from Buccaneers: One of the picks acquired in the Carlton Davis trade, adding depth to their late-round selections.
  • Round 6, Pick 29 (205th overall): Another opportunity in the sixth round to address any remaining needs.
  • Round 7, Pick 29 (249th overall): The Lions’ final pick in the draft, where they can take a chance on a developmental player.
Detroit Lions Fans Detroit Lions are Favored to Land Khalil Mack

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. The Detroit Lions traded for CB Carlton Davis III from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, giving up a third-round pick but acquiring two sixth-round picks.
  2. After the trade, the Lions have a total of seven draft picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, including picks in the first, second, third, fifth, sixth (two picks), and seventh rounds.
  3. The updated draft picks give the Lions opportunities to address key areas of need and add depth to their roster in the upcoming draft.

The Bottom Line: Strategic Moves for the Lions

The trade for Carlton Davis III and the updated draft picks highlight the Detroit Lions’ strategic approach to building their roster for the 2024 season. By acquiring a proven cornerback and maintaining a good number of draft picks, the Lions are positioning themselves to address key areas of need while also adding depth to their squad. As the draft approaches, all eyes will be on how the Lions utilize these picks to further enhance their team.

