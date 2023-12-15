Detroit Lions unveil uniform combo for clash vs. Denver Broncos [Photo]

On Saturday night, the Detroit Lions will look to pick up their tenth win of the season when they host the Denver Broncos at Ford Field. With a win, the Lions would not only move closer to clinching an NFL Playoff spot (click here to see the 16 ways that can happen this week), but they would also inch closer to their first division title since 1993. The Lions have released their uniform combo for Saturday's game, and as you are about to see, they are going to be looking smooth.

What Uniform Combo Will the Detroit Lions Wear?

The Lions have released their uniform combo for their Week 15 matchup against the Broncos, and as you can see, they will be wearing their All-Blue combo!

Why it Matters

After starting off the season with an 8-2 record, the Lions have not lost two of their past three games to drop to 9-4. With that being said, it has been well over a year since the Lions have lost two games in a row, and they hope to keep that intact against a Broncos team that has been playing extremely good football. In fact, Sean Payton has his team playing like the Lions played in 2022 after their horrid start to the season.

Bottom Line: Take A Step Closer

You can bet Ford Field will be rocking on Saturday night, and you can also bet the Lions will leave it all on the field as they look to bounce back from a tough road loss to the Chicago Bears. One thing is for sure, the Lions are going to look good against the Broncos, let's hope they also play well enough to pick up a much-needed win.