Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions unveil uniform combo for clash vs. Denver Broncos [Photo]

Detroit Lions unveil uniform combo for clash vs. Denver Broncos [Photo]

Detroit Lions unveil uniform combo for clash vs. Denver Broncos [Photo]

On Saturday night, the Detroit Lions will look to pick up their tenth win of the season when they host the Denver Broncos at Ford Field. With a win, the Lions would not only move closer to clinching an NFL Playoff spot (click here to see the 16 ways that can happen this week), but they would also inch closer to their first division title since 1993. The Lions have released their uniform combo for Saturday's game, and as you are about to see, they are going to be looking smooth.

Face of the 2023 Detroit Lions Fantasy Football Team Names 2023 NFL Power Rankings Detroit Lions Cutdown Day NFL Cutdown Day Detroit Lions release Saivion Smith Tray Lance Trade Detroit Lions release Christian Covington Detroit Lions release Parker Romo Detroit Lions sign Michael Badgley Detroit Lions as trade destination for Mike Evans Detroit Lions trade to replace David Montgomery Detroit Lions elevate 2 players Detroit Lions uniform combo Sam LaPorta Khalil Dorsey reveals scary reason Detroit Lions host Tom Kennedy Detroit Lions players praise Sam LaPorta Detroit Lions unveil uniform combo for clash vs. Denver Broncos [Photo]

What Uniform Combo Will the Detroit Lions Wear?

The Lions have released their uniform combo for their Week 15 matchup against the Broncos, and as you can see, they will be wearing their All-Blue combo!

Detroit Lions unveil uniform combo,Detroit Lions

Why it Matters

After starting off the season with an 8-2 record, the Lions have not lost two of their past three games to drop to 9-4. With that being said, it has been well over a year since the Lions have lost two games in a row, and they hope to keep that intact against a Broncos team that has been playing extremely good football. In fact, Sean Payton has his team playing like the Lions played in 2022 after their horrid start to the season.

Jack Harlow to Headline Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day Halftime Show Detroit Lions Chances of Making the NFL Playoffs Detroit Lions could get unexpected boost Ways the Detroit Lions Can CLINCH

Bottom Line: Take A Step Closer

You can bet Ford Field will be rocking on Saturday night, and you can also bet the Lions will leave it all on the field as they look to bounce back from a tough road loss to the Chicago Bears. One thing is for sure, the Lions are going to look good against the Broncos, let's hope they also play well enough to pick up a much-needed win.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?