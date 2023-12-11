Looking ahead to Detroit Lions next opponent: Denver Broncos gallop to Ford Field

Take a glance at our preview of the Detroit Lions next opponent, as the Denver Broncos gallop into Ford Field on Saturday night.

The Detroit Lions were unable to earn a second straight win yesterday afternoon, falling to the division rival Chicago Bears and dropping their overall record in 2023 to 9-4. They now turn their attention to the Denver Broncos, who will be coming to town for a matchup this Saturday night at Ford Field.

The Denver Broncos improved to 7-6 by beating the Chargers

The Broncos have staged an impressive rebound after a challenging start to the season, overcoming five losses in their initial six games. Their recent performance includes six victories in their last seven matchups, with the latest being a 24-7 win over the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium yesterday.

Quarterback Russell Wilson showcased his skills, completing 21-of-33 passes for 224 yards, delivering two touchdown passes, and recording an interception. Javonte Williams spearheaded the ground game with 66 yards on 17 carries, securing a touchdown. Additionally, Courtland Sutton led the receiving efforts with three receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown.

Right now, the Denver Broncos are ranked 24th overall in the NFL in terms of total offensive yards per game at 300.8, while they're ranked 13th overall in total points scored per game with an average of 22.1.

Additionally, their defense leaves plenty to be desired, as they surrender a total of 377.4 opposition yards of offense per game.

Bottom Line: Time to rebound at home

On a positive note for the Lions, they currently hold a two-game lead over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North Division.

The Lions will have an opportunity to reassess and strategize as they return to Ford Field to face Denver. The Week 15 matchup, initially set for Sunday, December 17, has been flexed by the NFL and is now scheduled for 8:15 PM EST. Television coverage will be provided by Fox, with local radio coverage on 97.1 The Ticket.