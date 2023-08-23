Detroit Lions vs Carolina Panthers: How to Watch, Listen To, and Stream

On Friday night, the Detroit Lions will have their final regular season tuneup when they hit the road to take on the Carolina Panthers. Though Lions head coach Dan Campbell did not announce an official decision, it sounds as if he is leaning toward resting his starters for the final preseason game.

Why it Matters

Even if the Lions starters sit this one out, there will be a ton on the line for the players who are in a battle to claim a roster spot. Campbell has said that multiple depth positions are up for grabs, including at wide receiver and on the offensive line, just to name a couple.

How to Watch, Listen to, and Stream the Detroit Lions vs Carolina Panthers

Date & Time: Friday, August 23, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, August 23, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Location: Bank of America Stadium, Carolina

Bank of America Stadium, Carolina Viewing: The game will air nationally on CBS and be available to stream on a variety of platforms, including NFL+.

The game will air nationally on CBS and be available to stream on a variety of platforms, including NFL+. How To Listen: For radio listeners, tune into 97.1 The Ticket with Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, and T.J. Lang.

For radio listeners, tune into 97.1 The Ticket with Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, and T.J. Lang. Streaming : Fans can watch local and primetime games FOR FREE on their phone and tablet devices on www.DetroitLions.com or the Detroit Lions Mobile App. The game will also be available to stream on a variety of platforms, including NFL+.

: Fans can watch local and primetime games FOR FREE on their phone and tablet devices on www.DetroitLions.com or the Detroit Lions Mobile App. The game will also be available to stream on a variety of platforms, including NFL+. Betting: Panthers -4.5 (according to DraftKings)

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: May the Best Man Win

The Detroit Lions' final preseason game could mean EVERYTHING for a handful of players on the Lions' roster. With Campbell making it clear that there are multiple depth positions up for grabs, you can bet the players who suit up on Friday night will be giving 110% for the entire game.