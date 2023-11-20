The Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: a quick prediction offers a fun, festive, and victorious Thanksgiving Holiday for Lions fans.

As we all take a collective breath after yesterday's heart-racing action, the turnaround is quick for us to prepare for the best game of the year, the Thanksgiving Game. The Detroit Lions host the Green Bay Packers as the warm appetizers begin to flow from our ovens. The Lions currently hold a 2.5-game lead in the NFC North and Thursday's game, their third in 11 days, could push them within weeks of clinching the division.

A great day for food, family, and football

Thursday is a day for family and feasting, and the same is true about the team we watch. The culture is familial and they have feasted on the NFC North this season. It will continue on Thursday. They can't play any worse than they did on Sunday, and given a few days to clean that up and a lesser threat on offense, the Lions should make Thursday that much sweeter for us on Thanksgiving afternoon.

The Packers come into this game 4-6 on the season, 1-4 on the road, and 1-2 in the division. They're coming off a close win at home against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday but did lose Aaron Jones to a knee injury and he may not be ready for Thursday. They also signed RB Patrick Taylor, which may indicate Jones's inability to be ready. The Lions will still have to deal with A.J. Dillon, who is the Pack's leading rusher on the season so far.

The Lions for their own part are about as healthy as they've been all season and just played their worst game of the season – that still resulted in a win. They should be able to control the ball on the ground and David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs could have very big days. The Pack's defense surrenders 4.3 yards per carry and 134.7 per game on the ground. A solid approach and dominating time of possession could be just what the doctor ordered for another Lions' victory.

A quick prediction for the Thanksgiving Day Game

There really is nothing better than a Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers matchup for the storied Thanksgiving Day Game. Given what the Lions were able to do on Sunday and the fact that the Packers haven't really been that impressive this season. The Lions dropped 34 points against the Pack in Week Four and they should be able to put up some numbers this week too. Let's look at a bit of an easier week this week and consider the Lions 9-2, beating the Pack 31-20 with a ten-day rest after three games in eleven days.