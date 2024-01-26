Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers Playoff History: NFC Championship teams have met before in playoffs

Sunday's NFC Championship marks the 3rd occasion the NFL playoffs have featured the Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers

The Detroit Lions have reached the NFC championship game for the first time since the 1991 season. Fans are eagerly anticipating a more favorable outcome than their last appearance, which ended in a disappointing 41-10 defeat against the Washington Redskins. The Lions are now bound for the Bay Area to face the San Francisco 49ers, with the victorious team earning a spot in the Super Bowl. This postseason clash is not the first encounter between these two teams, as fans may recall from previous matchups.

The Lions have played the 49ers twice before in the postseason

The Lions and 49ers have battled one another in the postseason on two previous occasions, with the first taking place at Kezar Stadium in Detroit's most recent championship season of 1957.

In that game, it was backup quarterback Tobin Rote who stepped in for the injured Bobby Layne and played a crucial role in orchestrating a comeback, helping the Lions score 24 unanswered points after trailing 21-0 at halftime to win the Western Conference championship. Notably, this victory in 1957 was the last time the Lions won a postseason game on the road.

The 49ers defeated the Lions in the 1983 NFC Divisional round

In their second postseason clash, it was the 49ers who orchestrated a comeback victory against the Lions at Candlestick Park. Trailing 14-9 at halftime, the Lions saw the 49ers extend their lead with a 27-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Joe Montana to tight end Russ Francis. Detroit, however, fought back with two touchdowns from Billy Sims, including the go-ahead score with just under five minutes remaining.

Despite the Lions putting themselves in position for a potential game-winning field goal, kicker Eddie Murray missed the opportunity in the closing seconds of the 4th quarter, allowing the 49ers to secure the victory. Montana played a pivotal role in leading the 49ers on a 70-yard scoring drive, culminating in a 14-yard touchdown throw to Freddie Solomon.

Bottom Line: Who will emerge victorious on Sunday?

Indeed, it has been a truly magical season for the Lions and their fans, particularly those who filled Ford Field week after week, reaching a crescendo in the past two postseason games resulting in an appearance in the NFC Championship. Although fans in Detroit will have to wait until the fall to witness their team on the home gridiron again, the Lions have gifted them with enduring memories that will last a lifetime.

Sunday's NFC Championship game between the Lions and 49ers will kick off from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California starting at 6:30 PM.