Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks point spread revealed

The Detroit Lions got off to a roaring start to their 2023 season as they went into Arrowhead Stadium and disposed of Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football. Up next for the Lions is a home matchup at Ford Field against the Seattle Seahawks. Though the Seahawks have not yet played their first game of the season (they will host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon), DraftKings Sportsbook already has a point spread listed for their Week 2 matchup against the Lions.

What is the Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks Point Spread?

According to the DraftKings Sportsbook, the Lions are currently listed as a 3-point favorite over the Seahawks. The over/under for the game is currently set at 51. Last season, the same two teams played at Ford Field, and the Lions opened as a 6-point favorite. That line eventually dropped to the Lions -4.5 when the news broke that Tracy Walker was out for the season and D'Andre Swift and Amon-Ra St. Brown would not play due to injury.

What Happened Last Year?

When the Lions hosted the Seahawks in 2022, things did not go well for the home team as Seattle held on for a 45-42 win. In that game, the Lions actually trailed 38-23 heading into the fourth quarter before they outscored the Seahawks 22-10 in the final stanza to make things interesting. In that game, Jared Goff completed 26 of 39 passes for 378 yards and four touchdowns to go along with an interception. Unfortunately, the defense did not do their part as the Seahawks racked up a whopping 555 yards of offense.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: Time For Revenge

The Detroit Lions' strong start to the 2023 season has fans eagerly anticipating their upcoming game against the Seattle Seahawks. With the Lions favored by 3 points according to DraftKings Sportsbook, it's clear that expectations are high. However, memories of last year's matchup, in which the Lions fell short despite a late comeback attempt, serve as a reminder that anything can happen in the NFL, making this Week 2 clash an intriguing and unpredictable showdown.