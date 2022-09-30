Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions Week 4 Injury Report: 4 starters listed as OUT

The final Detroit Lions Week 4 injury report for their matchup against the Seahawks has been released and as you can see, it's not pretty.

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
2 Min Read
Detroit Lions Week 4 Injury Report

Just moments ago, the final Detroit Lions Week 4 injury report was released for their upcoming matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Featured Videos

After losing a heartbreaker to the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday, the Lions will look to get back into the win column this coming Sunday when they host the Seahawks at Ford Field.

Who is on the Detroit Lions Week 4 Injury Report

On Friday, the Lions released their final injury report for their matchup against the Seahawks, and as you can see, five players, including Amon-Ra St. Brown and D’Andre Swift, have been ruled OUT, while two others are questionable for Sunday’s game.

Via Detroit Lions:

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
John Cominsky DL wrist NP NP NP out
Jonah Jackson G finger NP NP NP out
Austin Seibert K right groin NP NP NP out
Amon-Ra St. Brown WR ankle NP NP NP out
D’Andre Swift RB ankle/shoulder NP NP NP out
DJ Chark WR ankle LP NP LP questionable
Josh Reynolds WR ankle NP LP LP questionable
Chris Board LB knee NP LP FP
T.J. Hockenson TE foot NP LP FP
Bobby Price CB shin NP LP FP
Frank Ragnow C foot NP LP FP

Nation, do you think the Detroit Lions will get in the win column by defeating the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field?

TAGGED: , ,
Share this Article
Previous Article MLB Playoff Picture The Mlb Playoff Picture Is Shaping Up!
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Detroit Lions Week 4 Injury Report
Detroit Lions Week 4 Injury Report: 4 starters listed as OUT
MLB Playoff Picture
The Mlb Playoff Picture Is Shaping Up!
Aaron Judge triple crown
Aaron Judge Is Writing History
3 keys to beating the Seattle Seahawks
Detroit Lions: 3 keys to beating the Seattle Seahawks
Lost your password?