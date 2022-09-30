Detroit Lions Week 4 Injury Report: 4 starters listed as OUT

Just moments ago, the final Detroit Lions Week 4 injury report was released for their upcoming matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

After losing a heartbreaker to the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday, the Lions will look to get back into the win column this coming Sunday when they host the Seahawks at Ford Field.

Who is on the Detroit Lions Week 4 Injury Report

On Friday, the Lions released their final injury report for their matchup against the Seahawks, and as you can see, five players, including Amon-Ra St. Brown and D’Andre Swift, have been ruled OUT, while two others are questionable for Sunday’s game.

Via Detroit Lions:

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status John Cominsky DL wrist NP NP NP out Jonah Jackson G finger NP NP NP out Austin Seibert K right groin NP NP NP out Amon-Ra St. Brown WR ankle NP NP NP out D’Andre Swift RB ankle/shoulder NP NP NP out DJ Chark WR ankle LP NP LP questionable Josh Reynolds WR ankle NP LP LP questionable Chris Board LB knee NP LP FP T.J. Hockenson TE foot NP LP FP Bobby Price CB shin NP LP FP Frank Ragnow C foot NP LP FP

