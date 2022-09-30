Detroit Lions Week 4 Injury Report: 4 starters listed as OUT

Just moments ago, the final Detroit Lions Week 4 injury report was released for their upcoming matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
After losing a heartbreaker to the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday, the Lions will look to get back into the win column this coming Sunday when they host the Seahawks at Ford Field.
Who is on the Detroit Lions Week 4 Injury Report
On Friday, the Lions released their final injury report for their matchup against the Seahawks, and as you can see, five players, including Amon-Ra St. Brown and D’Andre Swift, have been ruled OUT, while two others are questionable for Sunday’s game.
Via Detroit Lions:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|John Cominsky
|DL
|wrist
|NP
|NP
|NP
|out
|Jonah Jackson
|G
|finger
|NP
|NP
|NP
|out
|Austin Seibert
|K
|right groin
|NP
|NP
|NP
|out
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|ankle
|NP
|NP
|NP
|out
|D’Andre Swift
|RB
|ankle/shoulder
|NP
|NP
|NP
|out
|DJ Chark
|WR
|ankle
|LP
|NP
|LP
|questionable
|Josh Reynolds
|WR
|ankle
|NP
|LP
|LP
|questionable
|Chris Board
|LB
|knee
|NP
|LP
|FP
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|foot
|NP
|LP
|FP
|Bobby Price
|CB
|shin
|NP
|LP
|FP
|Frank Ragnow
|C
|foot
|NP
|LP
|FP
Nation, do you think the Detroit Lions will get in the win column by defeating the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field?