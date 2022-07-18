Detroit Lions wideouts receive little love from Madden 23

With the latest edition of the classic gridiron game Madden 23 from EA Sports hitting store shelves, fans of the Detroit Lions are no doubt eager to see where their football heroes rank – though they’re not getting much love.

Take a look at the rankings of each Lions wide receiver below. For those interested, EA Sports will be releasing their rankings for separate positional groups of the soon-to-be-released Madden 23 as the week continues.

Amon-Ra St. Brown: 78

DJ Chark: 78

Jameson Williams: 78

Josh Reynold: 73

Quintez Cephus: 73

Kalif Raymond: 73

Trinity Benson: 69

Tom Kennedy: 66

Embed from Getty Images

Detroit’s wideouts didn’t get much love from Madden 23

It was a positive rookie campaign last year for St. Brown, who passed Herschel Walker (76) for the most receptions a first-year player not selected within the first 3 rounds of a draft, while also setting team records for rookie receptions (90) and receiving yards (912). Fans in the Motor City are certainly looking forward to a future for St. Brown with the Lions as he continues to develop his skillset.

A newcomer to Detroit this year, Chark appeared in only four games with Jacksonville in 2021, catching seven passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns. Benson, another 1st year Lion, was acquired from the Denver Broncos in exchange for 5th and 7th round draft picks to assist in their thin wideout corps.

Meanwhile, the Lions traded a pair of picks in exchange for the 12th pick, which they used on Williams. He hauled in 79 passes for 1,572 total yards along with 15 touchdowns last season playing collegiately with Alabama.

“We did a good job in terms of the picks we made, and going out and getting Chark,” receivers coach Antwaan Randle El explained to media members a few weeks back. “We’re well on the way to enjoying it. It made our room much more competitive for sure.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Could Trinity Benson unseat Quintez Cepheus for Roster Spot?

“We’re talking about the guys that can play — the talent from that perspective, and going and making plays, the physical nature. You have guys who are smart. That’s what you want. It’s good to have them. We want to take this thing to another level.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

