Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown has message for his fantasy football owners

As the fantasy football season reaches its pinnacle, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown stands out not just on the field but in the virtual realm of fantasy leagues. Speaking with Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, St. Brown commented on the barrage of direct messages he receives from fantasy football enthusiasts.

Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

St. Brown's Message

When asked if he had a message for those who own him in fantasy football, St. Brown's response was lighthearted yet revealing:

“I’m aware of the fantasy people that love fantasy. Shoot, I don’t play fantasy but for all those that do, you’re welcome.”

This statement underlines his impressive season's impact on fantasy football, having racked up 106 catches for 1,281 yards and eight touchdowns in just 14 games.

Why it Matters

As fantasy leagues head into their Super Bowl week, owners of St. Brown are undoubtedly grateful for his consistent high-level performance. His success on the field has translated into fantasy points, making him a sought-after player in fantasy drafts and a frequent topic in the DMs of his social media accounts. The upcoming game against the Dallas Cowboys is particularly crucial for both the Lions and fantasy football owners, with expectations riding high for another standout performance from St. Brown.

The Bottom Line – A Fantasy Phenomenon and Real-World Star

Amon-Ra St. Brown's influence extends beyond the football field, making a significant mark in the realm of fantasy football. His playful yet appreciative message to fantasy GMs encapsulates the unique bond between athletes and their fantasy owners. As he gears up for the game against the Dallas Cowboys, both Lions fans and fantasy football enthusiasts are united in their anticipation and excitement. St. Brown's ability to impact both real and fantasy teams underscores his emerging status as both a football and fantasy phenomenon.