Detroit Lions WR coach Antwaan Randle El divulges his offseason wish list

The Detroit Lions coaching staff is currently in Mobile, Alabama for the 2022 Senior Bowl and they have a golden opportunity to see plenty of NFL Draft prospects up, close, and personal.

It is no secret that the Lions could use some help at the wide receiver experience and WR coach Antwaan Randle El hopes the team adds a few to the mix during the offseason.

On Thursday, Randle El spoke to the media and he divulged his offseason wish list for the Lions in terms of the wide receiver position.

Randle El told reporters that he wants to see the Lions select two receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft and another in free agency.

Nation, do you agree with Randle El?