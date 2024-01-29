Detroit Lions WR coach Antwaan Randle El Interviews for OC position with Buccaneers

Antwaan Randle El, the Detroit Lions' wide receivers coach, has recently interviewed for the vacant offensive coordinator position with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Randle El has been a member of Dan Campbell’s coaching staff since 2021.

Since joining the Lions, he has significantly contributed to the development of the Lions' receiving unit. His guidance has been instrumental in the rise of Amon-Ra St. Brown, alongside the career revivals of veterans like Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond. Moreover, the promising evolution of 2022 first-round pick Jameson Williams in the latter half of the 2023 season further underscores Randle El's effectiveness as a coach.

The Bottom Line – A Critical Coaching Decision

The Lions are at a crucial juncture, facing the possibility of losing a key coaching figure in Antwaan Randle El. His potential move to the Buccaneers as their offensive coordinator highlights the ever-evolving nature of NFL coaching staff and the impact these changes can have on a team's performance. Detroit must strategically navigate this potential loss, ensuring they maintain or enhance the quality of coaching for their wide receivers, a group that has been instrumental in the team's recent success.