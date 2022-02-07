Detroit Lions WR coach Antwaan Randle El praises Trinity Benson

The Detroit Lions acquired receiver Trinity Benson from the Denver Broncos in exchange for 5th and 7th round draft picks to assist in their thin wideout corps.

And if Lions wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El’s words last week during the Senior Bowl are any indication, Lions fans can expect to see him continue with the team next season.

“He is still piquing my interest,” Randle El said this week. “You see the speed, you see the route-running, you see the catching ability, especially balls on the sideline, the deep outs and stuff like that, and he threatens you. If you’re playing defense against him, he threatens you, in terms of the DB getting out of your backpedal and stuff like that. We see those things.”

Following his acquisition by Detroit, Benson hauled in 10 receptions for 103 yards in eight games played. He didn’t play much over the final nine games of the season.

– – Quotes via SideLionReport Link – –