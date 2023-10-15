Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams shuts up Bucs with 45-yard TD catch! [Video]

Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams shuts up Bucs with 45-yard TD catch!

LET'S FREAKING GO!!! After dropping what should have been an easy first down, Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams totally redeemed himself by catching a 45-yard touchdown pass to put the Lions up 17-6 over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

What did Jameson Williams do?

Take a look as Williams flies down the field before adjusting beautifully and catching his first touchdown of the season.

Why it Matters

Ever since Williams was selected by the Lions in the 2022 NFL Draft, he has drawn criticism for multiple reasons, including dropping passes. With that being said, it is still VERY early in Jamo's career, and let's hope this TD gets him going in the right direction.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: Jamo is on the Board!

Jameson Williams' exhilarating 45-yard touchdown catch not only provided a pivotal moment in the game but also symbolized his potential for resilience and growth in his early NFL career. As a young player, Williams demonstrated his ability to bounce back from adversity and make impactful contributions to the Detroit Lions' offensive efforts.