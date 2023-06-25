Antoine Davis, the standout scorer from Detroit Mercy, did not hear his name called in Thursday's NBA Draft. However, his basketball journey took a positive turn as he signed a free-agent contract with the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.

Detroit Mercy SG Antoine Davis lands NBA deal

Davis recently concluded a remarkable college career, leaving his mark on NCAA history with multiple records. With his 3,664 career points, Davis ranks second in NCAA history, just three points shy of Pete Maravich‘s legendary record. He is the only player to achieve over 3,500 points and 500 assists, with his 594 assists ranking third in Detroit Mercy's history.

Bottom Line – A Stepping Stone to Success

Davis's signing with the Portland Trail Blazers as a free agent represents a pivotal moment in his basketball career. While not being selected in the NBA Draft may have initially been disappointing, Davis's talent and achievements throughout his college tenure caught the attention of the Trail Blazers organization. His record-breaking performances and scoring ability make him a promising addition to their summer-league team.