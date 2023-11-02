Detroit Pistons Brand New Bad Boys City Jerseys and Court Design Revealed for 2023-24

The Detroit Pistons have revealed their new Bad Boys jerseys and the games they will be wearing them.

Why It Matters For the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons have officially confirmed the release of their new NBA City edition jerseys. Reports were leaked about a month ago on what the uniforms could look like and the league verified the new look jerseys for each team.

This version of Pistons' city edition jerseys has the influence of the Detroit Bad Boys look. The uniforms feature a majority of black coloring with white and orange trim around them. The confirmed uniforms do match the look of the leaked reported jerseys as well. Pistons Chief Marketing Officer Alicia Jeffreys commented on the release and inspiration of the new look.

This year’s City Edition uniforms are inspired by the “Bad Boys” era of Detroit Basketball that changed the way basketball in the NBA was played, personified the city and displayed the blue-collar attitude of Detroiters that still resonates to this day.” Pistons Chief Marketing Officer Alicia Jeffreys on the Bad Boys influence of the new uniforms

The home court of Little Caesars Arena will also match the uniforms as well. Black trim outlines the out-of-bounds area of the court with the crossbones and Bad Boys basketball logo on the opposite ends of the playing floor. There is also a jock tag that displays a CD2 logo which pays respect to Hall of Fame Pistons coach Chuck Daly.

When Will the Jerseys Be Worn?

The Bad Boys City uniforms will be worn for nine different home games this season. These games will include regular season action as well as the new In-Season Tournament. Each game below will also pay homage to a member of the Bad Boys championship team.

November 5 2023 vs. Phoenix Suns (Isiah Thomas)

December 26 2023 vs. Brooklyn Nets (Rick Mahorn)

January 27 2024 vs. Washington Wizards (John Long)

February 26 2024 vs. New York Knicks (James Edwards)

March 20 2024 vs. Indiana Pacers (Vinnie Johnson)

March 22 2024 vs. Boston Celtics (John Salley)

April 1 2024 vs. Memphis Grizzlies (TBD)