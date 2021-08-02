Detroit Pistons employee hints at new (yet old) jersey

Could the Detroit Pistons be bringing back their teal jerseys?

Well, it looks like there is a real possibility of that happening, at least in some capacity.

On Sunday, M.R Design (@mrprodesign on Twitter) tweeted out a graphic of Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham holding a throwback teal jersey and it got a response from a member of the Pistons marketing team.

“Soon!” Aaron Johnson, who works for the Pistons, tweeted.

Take a look.

Nation, would you like to see the Pistons wear their teal jerseys again at some point?

AJ from the Pistons marketing team just commented this under the teal jersey post. It might be happening. https://t.co/7N5t0D8vgh pic.twitter.com/8H1Wn4ju7w — M.R Design (@mrprodesign) August 2, 2021