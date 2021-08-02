Detroit Pistons employee hints at new (yet old) jersey

Could the Detroit Pistons be bringing back their teal jerseys?

Well, it looks like there is a real possibility of that happening, at least in some capacity.

On Sunday, M.R Design (@mrprodesign on Twitter) tweeted out a graphic of Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham holding a throwback teal jersey and it got a response from a member of the Pistons marketing team.

“Soon!” Aaron Johnson, who works for the Pistons, tweeted.

Take a look.

Nation, would you like to see the Pistons wear their teal jerseys again at some point?

