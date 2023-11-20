Detroit Pistons fans blast Troy Weaver after latest embarrassing loss

After their 11th straight loss, frustrated Detroit Pistons fans blast Troy Weaver in scathing social media commentary.

The Detroit Pistons find themselves in an extremely difficult situation, suffering their 11th consecutive defeat, a disheartening loss to the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors dominated the game, amassing 142 points against the struggling Pistons, who currently hold the NBA's worst record. In the aftermath of this defeat, disappointed fans took to social media platforms to vent their frustration, directing their criticism towards general manager Troy Weaver.

The Pistons were embarrassed by the Toronto Raptors in their 11th straight loss

The Pistons were thoroughly outplayed by the Raptors, prompting first-year head coach Monty Williams to publicly address their competitive performance, expressing concerns about the team's level of competitiveness during the game.

“I think a few of our guys are dealing with how hard the league is,” Williams said. “When you're dealing with it, the one thing you can control is your competition level. I didn't see that across the board tonight.”

GM Troy Weaver is feeling the heat from the fans

Throughout last night's game and afterward, Pistons fans voiced their frustration with Weaver, blasting his roster construction as well as referencing the apology letter that he penned to fans over the summer.

Bottom Line: Should Weaver be on the hot seat?

The Pistons' rebuilding efforts have yielded little so far, leaving fans understandably dismayed as the team languishes at the bottom of the NBA standings.

Detroit faces a tough challenge hosting the defending champions, the Denver Nuggets, tonight at Little Caesars Arena. If the team's losing streak persists, it's natural for questions to arise about Weaver's position.