RECAP: Detroit Pistons Face Crazy Blowout Against Toronto Raptors 142-113

The Detroit Pistons continue their losing skid after big loss against the Toronto Raptors.

Why It Matters For the Detroit Pistons

Tough times continue for the Detroit Pistons after dropping another game against the Toronto Raptors in a 142-113 blowout. Detroit trailed and struggled the entire game to build any continuous momentum in their favor. Sunday's loss equaled the 11th consecutive loss for the Pistons this season. The deficit grew as big as 40 points for the Raptors lead.

Detroit is sitting with the worst record in the NBA at 2-12. Their cold streak without a victory dates back to October 30 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Pistons' last victory was on October 28 at home against the Chicago Bulls.

The Pistons entered their matchup against the Raptors without Kililan Hayes due to a shoulder sprain. Head coach Monty Williams decided to start Jaden Ivey for the first time all season in Hayes' absence.

Toronto controlled a number of different aspects throughout the game. The Raptors had their way in the paint outscoring the Pistons by 18 points. They also created 17 turnovers from the Pistons on the defensive end.

The Raptors set a franchise record with 44 assists in their victory. Scottie Barnes led Toronto in assists with nine of his own. Pascal Siakam was the leading scorer for the Raptors with 23 points and six assists as well.

Stanley Umude continues to impress in his time with the Pistons scoring a team-leading 19 points off the bench. Cade Cunningham pitched in 18 points along with 4 assists in 27 minutes.

Detroit Pistons Vs. Toronto Raptors Highlights

Detroit Pistons Vs. Toronto Raptors By the Numbers

Largest Lead: Pistons – 0 Raptors – 40

Points In the Paint: Pistons – 52 Raptors – 70

Assists: Pistons – 25 Raptors – 44

Turnovers: Pistons – 17 Raptors – 8

Stanley Umude: 19 points, 5-6 FGs, 7-8 FTs

Cade Cunningham: 18 points, 7-17 FGs, 4 assists

James Wiseman: 15 points, 6-8 FGs, 3 rebounds

Alec Burks: 14 points, 3-9 FGs, 4 rebounds

What's Next For the Detroit Pistons?

The Pistons are on a quick turnaround with the defending champion Denver Nuggets coming to Little Caesars Monday night. Denver is currently 9-4 including a recent two-game losing streak.