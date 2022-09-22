Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons finalizing trade for Bojan Bogdanovic

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Detroit Pistons are finalizing a trade to acquire Utah Jazz F Bojan Bogdanovic in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee.

Bogdanovic, who is 33, was originally selected by the Miami Heat in the second round of the 2011 NBA Draft.

During his eight-year NBA career, Bogdanovic is averaging 15 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists.

During the 2021-22 season, he averaged 18.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 69 games with the Jazz.

