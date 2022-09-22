Detroit Pistons finalizing trade for Bojan Bogdanovic

Bojan Bogdanovic is headed to the Pistons

The Pistons are finalizing a trade with the Jazz

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Detroit Pistons are finalizing a trade to acquire Utah Jazz F Bojan Bogdanovic in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee.

Bogdanovic, who is 33, was originally selected by the Miami Heat in the second round of the 2011 NBA Draft.

During his eight-year NBA career, Bogdanovic is averaging 15 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists.

During the 2021-22 season, he averaged 18.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 69 games with the Jazz.